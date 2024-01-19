It is candidate filing time for the May Elections

KATY & FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The filing period for several local elections is now open. Positions on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees, and the Katy City Council are on the ballot. The City of Fulshear will elect a new Mayor and three City Council members.

These positions will be on the ballot:

Katy ISD board of trustees

Position 6 - Three-year term - Incumbent: Rebecca Fox

KISD board of trustees, Position 7 - Three-year term - Incumbent: Daw​n Champagne​

Additional Katy ISD election filing information

City of Katy Council

Ward A - Three-year term - Incumbent: Dan Smith

Katy City Council, Ward B - Three-year term - Incumbent: Gina Hicks.

Additional City of Katy election filing information

City of Fulshear

Fulshear Mayor - Three-year term: Open seat. Incumbent Aaron Groff is term-limited and unable to run for re-election.

Fulshear City Council, at-large - Three-year term - Incumbent Jason Knape.

Fulshear City Council, District 2 - Three-year term - Incumbent Debra Cates.

Fulshear City Council, District 3 - Three-year term - Incumbent: Christina Baron.

Additional City of Katy election filing information