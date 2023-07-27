Houston Methodist West Hospital dishes up kindness at The Ballard House

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Houston Methodist West Hospital dished out kindness as it celebrated its continued partnership with The Ballard House in Katy.

The Ballard House is a nonprofit operated by Cinco Charities that provides temporary housing for individuals traveling to the Katy-West Houston area for the treatment of life threatening medical conditions. It is located on South Mason Road next to Creech Elementary School in Cinco Ranch.

A special event on July 20, 2023, commemorated the hospital’s generous $20,000 donation to the organization. The donation, to be spread out over five years, sponsors The Ballard House kitchen, which plays a vital role in creating a sense of comfort and community for its guests.

Houston Methodist West provided dinner to celebrate, and hospital staff served guests of The Ballard House.

Wayne Voss, chief executive officer of Houston Methodist West Hospital, David Brown, executive director of The Ballard House and Houston Methodist West executive leaders and staff attended the event.

Last year, The Ballard House temporarily housed 100 Houston Methodist patients and hundreds of others who are in the Houston area for medical treatment.