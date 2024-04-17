Houston Man Sentenced to 45 Years for 2018 Katy Area Murder

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Godson Olayiwola Akran will serve 45 years in prison for murdering a friend of his estranged wife in 2018.

The 44-year-old Houston man stabbed Taofeek Anifata during an argument in his wife's Katy area home. The long sentence, combined with his age, means Akran may never get out of prison.

The murder happened on August 16, 2018. Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell says Akran went to the house of his estranged wife and children in the Tamarron subdivision, was drunk, and began arguing with Taofeek Anifata, a friend of his ex-wife.

Prosecutors say Akran grabbed a knife from the kitchen, ran towards Anifata, and stabbed him twice. Anifata was unarmed.

Akran fled on foot after calling 911. He was picked up at the neighborhood clubhouse by a friend. Officers from the Fulshear Police Department quickly located the vehicle and detained Akran.

During the trial, the jury heard from Akran's wife and her 13-year-old son about the violent attack.

The jury also heard from a witness living in the home as a nanny for Akran's two young children, ages 4 and 2. All three of the witnesses testified that Akran stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

Evidence presented during the punishment phase revealed that Akran had a prior federal conviction for Fraud. The jury took only an hour to return a guilty verdict.

"Akran claimed self-defense, but the jury's decision to convict him after an hour of deliberation effectively rejected that claim," said Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell.

In the punishment phase the jury took only 45 minutes to decide on the 45 year sentence.

"This violent crime occurred in the presence of three young children who were awakened by the defendant in their home," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "I can't imagine their fear of the defendant and what he might do in the future. What I do know is that he won't be getting out of prison for many years, if ever. I hope that is some small comfort."

Akran was tried in the 268th District Court before Judge Steve Rogers. Murder in this case is a first-degree felony punishable by 15 to 99 years, or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Akran must serve at least half of his sentence before parole can be considered. Prosecutors Mitchell and Veronica Alvarado represented the State.

