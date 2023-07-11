Historic Fussell House to anchor new park on Franz Road in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy City Council approved spending $384 thousand to convert the Historic Fussell House into a learning center and a 5-acre park.

Converting the property from residential to commercial subjects it to an entirely different set of building codes and Americans with Disability Act requirements, driving the price higher than expected for some members of city council.

"For a residential contractor, this would be a whole different price point," Council member Gina Hicks said. "I think we were all expecting $200 to $250" thousand.

Hicks and council member Rory Robertson voted against the project at the July 10 meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said the price to renovate Fussell House is high, but the project's overall cost is low.

"We're getting a park for less than a million dollars," Harris said.

Fussell House is next to the Katy Library at 5202 Franz Road. The City of Katy purchased the property behind the home several years before purchasing Fussell House in 2021.

"It's always been the cute little house on Franz," said City Council member Janet Corte.

The house and park will be used to educate Katy-area children about local animals and plants. The home's rear patio will be used for bird, bee, and butterfly watching. The Director and the Coordinator from Katy's Parks and Recreation Department will also have offices in the building.

ERC Environmental and Construction Services won the bid for the project.