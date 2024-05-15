Hicks, Smith sworn in for second terms on Katy City Council

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Dan Smith and Gina Hicks were sworn into office Monday at City Hall for their second terms as council members from Ward A and Ward B, respectively.

Their term of office is three years. Katy Municipal Judge Jeffrey Brashear performed the swearing-in ceremony.

Smith, a territory senior manager, and Hicks, who is in sales and marketing, were first elected in May 2021. In both cases, they won in contested elections. This year, however, neither drew an opponent by the filing deadline. In February, the Katy City Council canceled the election and declared them the winners.

This practice has been observed several times over the past few elections in the City of Katy. Mayor Dusty Thiele and four of the five council members won their seats through uncontested elections. Ward A Council Member Janet Corte won re-election against a challenger last year.

In remarks after his swearing-in, Smith made note of this trend.

“Katy is known for its traditions and heritage, and we’re starting to make unopposed elections a bit of a tradition,” Smith said. Part of this “tradition,” Smith said, began with Thiele’s 2022 acclamation as mayor.

Thiele jokingly thanked everyone who voted for him, though there was no election because he ran unopposed. Smith thanked everyone who similarly supported him Monday. He thanked the community at large for its support.

“Being unopposed, I think that means something,” Smith said. “It’s a testament to how effective and productive the council has been.”

Smith cited the city staff for its work. He also thanked his family.

“This is something I enjoy tremendously, but you just can’t do it without the support of your family,” Smith said, adding that his wife often takes calls about city issues meant for him. He said he thought his wife worked harder at serving the community than he did.

“I’m very excited for the future,” Smith said. “It’s very exciting to keep working with this council.”

Hicks said she pulled out a campaign flyer from her first campaign and took a moment to remind herself of what her priorities were. She recalled how her family helped her knock on doors and stage events in that first campaign. Like Smith, she was grateful that she did not draw an opponent.

“We’re grateful we didn’t have to put our lives on hold once again,” Hicks said, adding that the continuity makes it easier for everyone. She cited increased city support for first responders and revitalizing the downtown area as accomplishments of the past three years.

“I’m honored to have the confidence and trust of the citizens in Ward B,” Hicks said.

This will be Smith and Hicks’ last term under term limits.