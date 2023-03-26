Search continues for 15-year-old Katy Girl

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fifteen-year-old Megan Lamz of Katy has been missing since Wednesday, March 22, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help finding her.

Megan was last seen leaving her home on a bicycle. The bike was found the next day in the Katy area, but she was not with it.

Megan was wearing:

Black “Friday the Thirteenth” sweatshirt

Beige cargo pants

Black converse shoes

Green backpack

“While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking her whereabouts to verify her safety and well-being,” a press release said.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.