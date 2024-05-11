New sidewalks coming near Katy schools in Harris County

KATY (Covering Katy News)—Harris County is building about 50 miles of sidewalks this year across Precinct 4, which includes Katy, as the area population continues to grow.

Dan Dmytryshyn is the director of engineering and construction for Harris County Precinct 4. He said one sidewalk is being installed along Peek Road between Bergamo Shores Drive and Ginosa Trail/Grand Ventana Drive and is expected to be finished in two to three weeks. The roads are north of Clay Road and south of Stockdick Junior High School, 4777 Peek Road, and Paetow High School, 23111 Stockdick School Road.

“The nice thing about that particular sidewalk project is that it will provide pedestrian safety for students walking to Stockdick Junior High and Paetow High School,” Dmytryshyn said. “They don’t have to walk along the busy roadway.”

The project is called the Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4: Delivering Pathways to Progress Initiative. Precinct 4 includes the western portion of Harris County, including Katy. The Peek Road sidewalk is one of several meant to improve pedestrian access to local schools.

Other Katy-area projects underway include: