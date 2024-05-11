New sidewalks coming near Katy schools in Harris County

KATY (Covering Katy News)—Harris County is building about 50 miles of sidewalks this year across Precinct 4, which includes Katy, as the area population continues to grow.
Dan Dmytryshyn is the director of engineering and construction for Harris County Precinct 4. He said one sidewalk is being installed along Peek Road between Bergamo Shores Drive and Ginosa Trail/Grand Ventana Drive and is expected to be finished in two to three weeks. The roads are north of Clay Road and south of Stockdick Junior High School, 4777 Peek Road, and Paetow High School, 23111 Stockdick School Road.
“The nice thing about that particular sidewalk project is that it will provide pedestrian safety for students walking to Stockdick Junior High and Paetow High School,” Dmytryshyn said. “They don’t have to walk along the busy roadway.”
The project is called the Sidewalks 4 Precinct 4: Delivering Pathways to Progress Initiative. Precinct 4 includes the western portion of Harris County, including Katy. The Peek Road sidewalk is one of several meant to improve pedestrian access to local schools.
Other Katy-area projects underway include:
- MAS Katy Center Masjid: The county is installing sidewalks that connect the school, mosque, and community center along Baker Road and Greenwind Chase Drive. Work is expected to be completed this month.
- Mayde Creek: The county is installing sidewalk connections to the Mayde Creek school complex from the south along Greenhouse Road to Park Row Drive, including connectors on Saums Road. Work is expected to be completed this month.
- Nottingham County: The county is installing sidewalk connections along Shillington Drive, including a connection on Park Pine Drive, which is south of Taylor High School. Work is expected to be completed by June.
- South Mason: The county is installing an eight-foot sidewalk along South Mason Road south of Highland Knolls Road to just past the Harris-Fort Bend County Line. The county is partnering with Cornerstone and Memorial MUDs. Work is expected to be completed by November 2025.