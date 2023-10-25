Grandmother, jogger and a dog save toddler from drowning

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A grandmother, a jogger, and a dog jumped from a ten-foot incline into Mason Creek to save a toddler from drowning.

It happened on Monday morning, Oct. 23, 2023 at Mason Creek Trails near Park Pine Lane and Shillington Drive.

As the grandmother walked her dog and pushed the stroller, she stopped to pick up after the golden retriever. The stroller got away from the grandmother and rolled down the concrete path.

"The grandmother attempted to catch the stroller, but it descended into the bayou," said Jason Tharp of the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department.

× Expand HCESD 48 FD The Harris County Emergency Services District Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to Tharpe, the 55-year-old grandmother, a passing jogger, and the dog jumped from about ten feet above the water to save the child. The jogger unbuckled the child from the stroller, holding the child and letting the stroller float away.

"Fire crews needed a ladder to remove them from the water. EMS accessed the patients on scene with minor injuries," Tharpe said.

× Expand HCESD 48 FD The Harris County Emergency Services District Fire Deparment responded to the scene.

The grandmother was shaken up and had a minor right knee injury," Tharpe said. She declined transport to the hospital for additional evaluation. The jogger had no injuries.

"Luckily, the water isn't moving right now. Had we had rain? It could've been much different. They were lucky. It was only waist deep."