Grand Parkway Lane and Ramp Closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has the following closures schedule due to construction on the Grand Parkway.
Grand Parkway
- May 22 – 26, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed each day.
- May 22 – 26, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner Dr. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- June 6 – 11, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed each day.
- June 6 – 11, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Westpark Tollway and Grand Corner Dr. will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Road remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.