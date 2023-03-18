Grand Parkway Frontage Roads to be expanded

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County will spend more than $51 million to expand the Grand Parkway frontage roads in three locations where no road currently exists.

Approval for the three projects came on Tuesday during the most recent Commissioner's court meeting.

"The County is responsible for one hundred percent of the actual costs," the agenda items say. See agenda items 24 F, G, H.

A timeline for when construction will begin was not mentioned during the meeting.

The location of the frontage roads and their prices are listed below:

Westheimer Parkway, north to Cinco Ranch Blvd. $10,835,000

Westheimer Parkway north to South Fry Rd. $20,735,000

Westheimer Parkway south to South Fry Rd. $20,035,000

Total $51,605,000

See the maps below.