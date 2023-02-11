Four-year-old girl shot in Katy - Father's story does not add up

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A four-year-old Katy girl was shot Thursday night, and her father’s story is inconsistent with the facts of the case. Now, Gendri Aguillon, 25, is charged with injuring a child and making a false police report.

On February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s deputies responded to Texas Children’s Hospital on the Katy Freeway for a report of a road rage incident involving a child who was shot. Her father claimed the shooting happened on the Katy Freeway, but he reportedly struggled to answer basic questions about what happened.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office detectives visited the family’s home on Tancy Ranch Court in Katy, not far from the intersection of Falcon Landing Boulevard and Westheimer Parkway. They determined the shooting happened at the house, not in a road rage incident. Blood and the gun were reportedly found in the home.

Evidence also shows the shooting was likely a mistake.

“Possible mishandling of a firearm contributed to the child’s injury,” a press release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in stable condition on Friday afternoon.

“No child should ever be harmed in any way,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our detectives are thoroughly investigating the incident, and we remind everyone that making a false police report is illegal. Those responsible will be held accountable.”

The shooting remains under investigation.