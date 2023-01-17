Gas leak causes evacuations

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - A gas leak caused residents to evacuate their homes on Tuesday afternoon in the City of Katy.

The leak was on First Street near Bluebonnet.

"The Katy Fire Department evacuated the closest homes to the leak," a statement from the Katy Office of Emergency Management said.

The statement also noted that a more comprehensive evacuation was not necessary.

Katy police blocked traffic in the area as CenterPoint worked to repair the ruptured gas line.

The leak was repaired by 3:30 p.m. People were allowed to return to their homes. There are no reports of injuries and no word on what caused the leak.