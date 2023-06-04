Fuzzy's Pizza burglary leaves owner with many questions

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fuzzy's Pizza at 613 South Mason Road was burglarized and vandalized Thursday night. Thieves stole money and a gun before trashing the place in an act that the owner feels may be politically motivated.

Owner Jeff Hajjar told Fox 26 News that the burglars came in through a wall from the neighboring location that's currently empty.

"This incident has undoubtedly left a bitter taste, not just for us, but for our beloved community as well," Hajjar told Fox 26 News.

The burglary happened Thursday night, and Fuzzy's reopened on Friday, undeterred.

"In the face of adversity, we have chosen to rise and continue serving our community, standing tall against this act of violation."

Surveillance video shows three men wearing hoodies and masks. They appeared to have inside knowledge of the property's layout.

"It was very intricate how they got in," Hajjar said. "They used a crowbar to pry open the back door of the next-door space because it's vacant."

Then, they broke a hole in the storage room wall which gave them access to the safe.

"It's absolutely mind-blowing," said Hajjar. "They literally cut a hole in our safe with a buzzsaw, and they knew exactly where to cut, which is honestly beyond me."

Hajjar is going through the long list of employees who would have inside knowledge of the safe's location, but that will take time, Fuzzy's Pizza Katy has been in business since 1995.

The crime also has a feel of vengeance. Typically burglars want to leave as quickly as possible after they steal valuables, but this time they waited and vandalized the place before leaving.

The restaurant has hosted many Republican candidates. Governor Abbott held a rally there during the last election cycle. He's also hosted Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle, Congressman Morgan Luttrell, State Representative Mike Schofield

"I think they were trying to send a message," Hajjar said. "They were unhappy with something we were doing. Part of me feels it's probably political," he told Fox 26.

"I have a strong faith in God," Hajjar said. "He will protect us."