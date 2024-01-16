Freezing temperatures cause dangerous road conditions in Katy area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A fine mist and temperatures in the 20s created an icy mess for drivers in the Katy area on Monday.

Most roads remained wet, but bridges and overpasses quickly iced over and had to be treated by TxDOT and county road crews.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Highway 99 overpass at Cinco Ranch Boulevard was closed after a car and a pickup truck collided. The pickup rolled over, and its occupants were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Less than an hour later, Fort Bend County closed all overpasses on Highway 99 between I-10 and FM 1093.

× Expand Covering Katy News This truck rolled over on the Highway 99 at Cinco Blvd. overpass on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Interstate 10 at FM 359 in Brookshire was closed in both directions for several hours after a big rig rollover. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 8:30 a.m. Photos published by the Department of Public Safety showed ice or snow on the roadway.

× 1 of 2 Expand TX DPS A big rig overturned on I-10 in Brookshire on Jan. 15, 2024. × 2 of 2 Expand TranStar An overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 in Brookshire on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Prev Next

Worker from Fort Bend County Road and Bridge were kept busy sanding slippery bridges and overpasses. Icey conditions caused the Falcon Landing bridge over Buffalo Bayou near Northlight Lane in Katy to be closed for a time.

"There were multiple crashes in the area," Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted on social media.

× Expand Covering Katy News A Fort Bend Precinct 1 Deputy Constable blocks traffic from getting on Highway 99 in Cinco Ranch due to icy conditions.

The Brazos River Bridge in Simonton was also closed for a time due to icing.

Schools were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day. With more severe weather predicted, several school districts, including Katy, Fort Bend, and Lamar, canceled classes for Tuesday.

Additional Covering Katy News photos: