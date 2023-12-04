Franz Road fatal accident

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Riding a motorcycle with a headlight problem resulted in the death of the biker on Sunday night in Katy.

The crash happened December 3, 2023, at about 7 p.m. at Franz Road and Arrow Star Drive in unincorporated Harris County.

A 43-year-old woman was operating a Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound on Franz Rd. She was turning onto Arrow Star Drive when she struck a Yamaha motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Demeterius Bennett.

"Bennett was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," a Harris County Sheriff's Office report said. "The Yamaha did not have a properly functioning headlight."

This case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.