Fox and Champagne re-elected to Katy school board

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy ISD voters re-elected incumbents Rebecca Fox and Dawn Champagne on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Unofficial voting results for the May 2024 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election were:

Position 6 Candidates:

Rebecca Fox 9,228 votes (56.51%)

9,228 votes (56.51%) Donovan Campbell 7,102 votes (43.49%)

× Expand Covering Katy News David Olson with a supporter on election day, May 4, 2024.

Position 7 Candidates:

David Olson 7,154 votes (43.77%)

Dawn Champagne 9,189 votes (56.23%)

Fox and Champagne will be sworn in for another three year term on May 13.

