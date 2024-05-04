Fox and Champagne re-elected to Katy school board

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy ISD voters re-elected incumbents Rebecca Fox and Dawn Champagne on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Unofficial voting results for the May 2024 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election were:
Position 6 Candidates:
- Rebecca Fox 9,228 votes (56.51%)
- Donovan Campbell 7,102 votes (43.49%)
David Olson with a supporter on election day, May 4, 2024.
Position 7 Candidates:
- David Olson 7,154 votes (43.77%)
- Dawn Champagne 9,189 votes (56.23%)
Fox and Champagne will be sworn in for another three year term on May 13.