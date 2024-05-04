IMG_1515.JPG

Covering Katy photo

Dawn Champagne (left) with supporters on election day, May 4, 2024.

Fox and Champagne re-elected to Katy school board

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy ISD voters re-elected incumbents Rebecca Fox and Dawn Champagne on Saturday, May 4, 2024. 

Unofficial voting results for the May 2024 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election were:

Position 6 Candidates:

  • Rebecca Fox 9,228 votes (56.51%)
  • Donovan Campbell 7,102 votes (43.49%)

Position 7 Candidates:

  • David Olson 7,154 votes (43.77%)
  • Dawn Champagne 9,189 votes (56.23%)

Fox and Champagne will be sworn in for another three year term on May 13.

