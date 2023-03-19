Fort Bend ESD 2 renovates fire station and constructs administration building

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Emergency Services District 2 is remodeling Willowfork Fire Station 1 and building a new administrative building to meet the needs of a growing district. A groundbreaking for both projects was held March 10.

The new 3,000-square-foot administrative office building will be next to Willowfork Fire Station 3 at 2700 Spring Green Boulevard.

The renovation of Fire Station 1 was commemorated by dignitaries swinging sledge hammers through the wallboard of the Westheimer Parkway facility.

Currently, the administrative staff shares space with firefighters and EMS personnel at Station 1. Over the years, the fire department added personnel to cover a growing community, so Station 1 has become crowded. Moving administrators to a new building gives the fire department more room.

"Moving admin allows us to open the station up for operational staff only," Fire Chief Billy Wilson said. "We are also increasing the storm resistance of the station and incorporating some cancer prevention measures for our staff," Wilson said.

When renovations are complete, Staton 1 will also have a gym, which the other two Willowfork fire stations already have.

Station 1 renovations will be completed in December, and the new administrative offices will be ready in March 2024.

The administrative building will have six offices, a meeting room, a break room, and space for storage.

Fort Bend ESD 2 did not require an external funding source for the project.

"This plan was developed by the board of commissioners and department administrative staff and is re-evaluated each year during the budget process to ensure adequate funding is being allocated annually," Wilson said.

The combined cost of the two projects is $5.9 million.