Former Mayor Brawner to serve on city development district

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy City Council, on June 12, voted unanimously to approve the appointment of former Mayor Chuck Brawner to serve on the Village at Katy Development District.

Brawner will fill a vacancy created by the departure of Steve Pierson.

The Village at Katy consists of 84 acres at the northeast corner of I-10 and Pin Oak Road across from Katy Mills Mall. It is a multi-commercial use development.

A unique feature of this project includes using a traﬃc circle in the middle of the District, where two major cross streets meet.

"We really do appreciate former Mayor Brawner stepping up to serve us," said Mayor Dusty Thiele. "He's served society and our community in so many ways. He was a law enforcement first responder, then continued on as councilman and Mayor pro-tem, and then Mayor during a really tough time."