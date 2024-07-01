Fixing the Fix aims to support Katy residents through recovery from addiction

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—To an outside observer, the people that counselor Heather Rhodes works with may seem to have it all together. But Rhodes said addiction is something that can be hidden and affects people of all ages and backgrounds, from college students to CEOs.

Rhodes is a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC), Alcohol and Drug Counselor (ADC), and Master of Social Work intern (MSW-I). Through her business, Fixing the Fix, she offers counseling services to individuals who struggle with addiction and people who are affected by their loved one's substance use.

Rhodes said part of her motivation to help others comes from personal experiences.

"Basically, I went on my own journey of healing, of recovery, and I really loved it," Rhodes said. "I just fell in love with it and I thought, this is my calling. This is my purpose."

She said she guides her clients through the process of determining the root causes of their addiction, navigating co-occurring mental health issues, and repairing relationships with family.

"I help my patients to not only understand that addiction is a disease, but also that there's a way to manage it," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said it is important for both the individual and their family members to be open to getting support to effectively implement positive changes.

"The individual suffering may not be ready to get the help, and they cannot be made to get the help if they don't want it," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said she also tries to identify and mitigate other mental health issues an individual may have because they are sometimes the catalyst for substance use.

She emphasized that while prescription drugs are beneficial for some people, they don't necessarily work for everyone. According to Rhodes, other coping skills for addiction and mental health issues include cognitive behavioral therapy and talk therapy.

"A lot of my psychiatrist friends like to say there's not a pill for every ill," Rhodes said.

According to the 2022 United States National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 48.7 million Americans dealt with substance use disorder in the previous year.

Despite its prevalence, Rhodes said addiction is still stigmatized and is a topic many people prefer to avoid.

"It's like the house looks great on the outside, but it's burning up on the inside. That is a lot of what I'm seeing," Rhodes said.

While people may feel embarrassed by their struggles, she said this shouldn't deter them from getting the assistance they need.

"It's worth the risk to ask for help," Rhodes said.

