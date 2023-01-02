Sheriff's Office: Five-year-old drowned in Katy area residential pool

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A five-year-old boy drowned Sunday in a residential pool on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard just east of Highway 99 in the Katy area.

"There was a New Year's Day celebration, and the mother ended up finding the 5-year-old in the pool, said a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy investigator.

It happened at about 8 p.m. on January 1, 2023. The mother performed CPR on her son.

"EMS was called, and the child was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased."

Investigators say the pool was not being used at the time.