Fitness Court to open at Katy City Park

CITY OF KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy will officially open an outdoor Fitness Court at Katy City Park on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A 10 a.m. ribbon cutting is planned at the park, 5850 Franz Road. The event is open to the public.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, The City of Katy, and the National Fitness Campaign are partnering to bring the Fitness Court and a digital wellness program to the city.

Fitness Court is a trademarked outdoor gym that lets people use their body weight to complete a workout using seven exercise stations. The activities are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court App, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“On average, one in two adults don’t have enough aerobic physical activity in their day-to-day lives, which can lead to chronic, yet preventable, conditions,” said Sheena Payne, director of community affairs at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. “Helping fund these Fitness Courts is just one more way we can work toward all Texans having access to optimal health outcomes right in their own communities.”

The City of Katy is one of 20 outdoor Fitness Courts being constructed in easily accessible public spaces this year.

“The City of Katy would like to express its sincere appreciation for the generous donation by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, in collaboration with the National Fitness Campaign, in bringing this Fitness Court to the City of Katy,” Mayor Dusty Thiele said. “The outdoor Fitness Court is a welcome addition to our Parks and Recreation Department and represents free access to high-quality workouts as a part of the National Fitness Campaign’s