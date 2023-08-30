Fatal Katy area house fire under investigation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal house fire on Mustang Hill Lane in Katy. The home is in a neighborhood near North Mason and Morton roads.

Crews were dispatched at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

"An Amazon driver noticed smoke coming from a second-story window and called 911," the Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department said.

The driver knocked on the door, but no one answered. It was not until firefighters arrived that that the victim was found.

HCESD 48 Harris County Emergency Services District 48 firefighters at a home on Mustang Hill Lane in Katy.

"The victim was assessed by EMS and had succumbed from the fire," a statement from HCESD 48 said.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the victim is a 71 year old woman. Her name has not been released.