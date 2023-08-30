Fatal Katy area house fire under investigation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal house fire on Mustang Hill Lane in Katy. The home is in a neighborhood near North Mason and Morton roads.
Crews were dispatched at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
"An Amazon driver noticed smoke coming from a second-story window and called 911," the Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department said.
The driver knocked on the door, but no one answered. It was not until firefighters arrived that that the victim was found.
HCESD 48
Harris County Emergency Services District 48 firefighters at a home on Mustang Hill Lane in Katy.
"The victim was assessed by EMS and had succumbed from the fire," a statement from HCESD 48 said.
The Fire Marshal's Office says the victim is a 71 year old woman. Her name has not been released.
HCESD 48
One of the members of the HCESD 48 Fire Department who responded to a fatal fire Tuesday afternoon.
HCESD 48 FD
A member of the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department on the scene of a fatal house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Katy.
HCESD 48 FD
Members of the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department on the scene of a fatal house fire on Tuesday afternoon.
HCESD 48 FD
Harris County Emergency Services District 48 firefighters on the scene of a fatal house fire on Tuesday afternoon in the Katy area.