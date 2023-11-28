Ezee Fiber contractor knocks out water to Exley Elementary and hundreds of residents

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Hundreds of residents in the Meadow Ridge subdivision and Exley Elementary School were without water for about seven hours Tuesday after contractors hired by Ezee Fiber broke a waterline while installing fiber optic cable.

The neighborhood is near the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and South Mason Road.

According to Katy Independent School District spokesperson Craig Eichorn, the water line break caused the cancellation of Exley's YMCA after-school program.

The water service interruption began at about 3:15 p.m. Repairs were completed, and water began flowing at about 10:30 p.m.

Meadow Ridge subdivision residents have been on edge since Ezee Fiber's installation team arrived in their neighborhood last week. Crews broke several sprinkler lines during the installation process.

Complaints about the installation process began before Ezee Fiber's team came to Meadow Ridge. On Oct. 25, The Cinco Ranch Homeowners Association website published an open letter encouraging residents to report damage done by Ezee Fiber contractors after receiving complaints that they had damaged the HOA's landscape. (See the letter below.)

"Provide the location and photos of the issue," the letter to residents said.

Katy ISD Chief Communications Officer Andrea Grooms says Exley Elementary School will open on schedule Wednesday morning.

Meantime, the Ezee Fiber crews still have more work to do in the Meadow Ridge subdivision, and neighbors are concerned that there could be more problems.

"None of us wanted them in our neighborhood. We don't want Ezee Fiber's product, but here they are, and there is nothing we can do," a frustrated Meadow Ridge resident said.

This story was updated at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 to reflect that water service was restored.