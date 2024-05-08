ESD 48 FD Board of Directors Election Results

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—On May 4, voters in the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department service area elected three board members.

Six candidates were on the ballot for the Katy area fire department. Voters were asked to select three. The winners are:

Pattie Lynne Creel - 536 votes

Scott Strait - 485 votes

Don Pannell - 454 votes

There were six candidates and 2,057 votes were cast.

Creel and Strait were re-elected, and Pannell joines the board as a new member. Their term is from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2026. They take the oath at the ESD 48 board meeting on June 5, 2024.

Below is a further breakdown of the vote showing results for early voting (EV), ballots by mail, and election day votes at each of the two voting locations, Precinct A and B.