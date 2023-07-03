Electricity will be turned off to some Katy homes on Friday

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - CenterPoint Energy has a planned power outage in Katy scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2023. The company will turn off the power to do maintenance.

Electricity will be turned off for up to seven hours, according to a letter sent to the customers who will have their power turned off.

"Customers who received a letter are the ones who will need to consider the planned outage," a spokeswoman from CenterPoint told Covering Katy News. She declined to say which neighborhoods or streets would be affected. Instead, CenterPoint suggests that people sign up for its free power alert service, which will send texts, emails, or phone calls whenever there's an outage in your area. It will also tell you when power will be restored following an outage.

The outage was originally scheduled for Friday, June 30, but CenterPoint postponed the outage because of the severe heat.

CenterPoint Energy does not sell electricity; it owns the lines and distribution system that brings power into homes and businesses.