The Harris County Emergency Services District Fire Department responding to the scene

ESD 48 Fire Department Prop A headed for passage

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy, Harris County residents appear to have approved a tax increase that will benefit the Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department.

With 640 of 701 precincts reporting, 67% voted for Proposition A.

If approved, those who live within HCESD 48's territory will pay an additional $13.09 per $100,000 on their home, meaning that a home valued at $300,000 will pay no more than an additional $40 per year. 

Harris County ESD 48 says funds will provide revenue for advanced life support and ambulance transport services and offset the costs of fire protection services. These costs include:

  • Paying firefighter personnel
  • Firefighter gear
  • Paramedics and other EMS personnel
  • Professional training
  • Apparatuses (ambulances, firetrucks, boosters, rescue boats, and support vehicles)
  • Medical equipment
  • Facilities
  • Community outreach and education
  • Administration
  • Other support services 