Election Day Voting Information for Nov. 7, 2023

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 is election day and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Katy has neighborhoods in Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller counties. There are numerous issues on the ballots of each county.

KATY ISD

Voters who live in Katy ISD will decide whether to pass or reject the district's $840 million bond package. The school bonds would fund new buildings, building repairs, technology, safety, and athletic facility updates.

FORT BEND COUNTY

Fort Bend County residents will decide on two bond proposals: Mobility and Parks.

The total amount of the Mobility Bond is $712,630,000 to build and repair roads.

The total for park construction and improvements is $153,000,000.

WALLER COUNTY

Waller County voters will decide on a 280 million mobility bond proposal for road construction and improvements.

HARRIS COUNTY

Katy residents who live in Harris County will vote on a tax increase question for the Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department. If approved, those who live within HCESD 48's territory will pay an additional $13.09 per $100,000 on their home, meaning that a home valued at $300,000 will pay no more than an additional $40 per year.

The funds would provide revenue for advanced life support and ambulance transport services and offset the costs of fire protection services. These costs include:

Paying firefighter personnel

Firefighter gear

Paramedics and other EMS personnel

Professional training

Apparatuses (ambulances, firetrucks, boosters, rescue boats, and support vehicles)

Medical equipment

Facilities

Community outreach and education

Administration

Other support services

TEXAS

Statewide, voters will decide on 14 proposed Texas constitutional amendments. Several proposed amendments would address taxes by:

Raising the homestead exemption for homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000

Creating some tax exemptions for medical equipment and child-care facilities

Banning lawmakers from imposing "wealth taxes" without voter approval

Other proposed amendments concern funding for:

Higher education research

Water infrastructure

Gas-fueled power plants

Broadband infrastructure

Maintenance and creation of state parks

﻿VOTER INFORMATION

For locations, times, and sample ballots, click the following links: