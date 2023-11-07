Election Day Voting Information for Nov. 7, 2023

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 is election day and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Katy has neighborhoods in Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller counties. There are numerous issues on the ballots of each county.
KATY ISD
Voters who live in Katy ISD will decide whether to pass or reject the district's $840 million bond package. The school bonds would fund new buildings, building repairs, technology, safety, and athletic facility updates.
FORT BEND COUNTY
Fort Bend County residents will decide on two bond proposals: Mobility and Parks.
The total amount of the Mobility Bond is $712,630,000 to build and repair roads.
The total for park construction and improvements is $153,000,000.
WALLER COUNTY
Waller County voters will decide on a 280 million mobility bond proposal for road construction and improvements.
HARRIS COUNTY
Katy residents who live in Harris County will vote on a tax increase question for the Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department. If approved, those who live within HCESD 48's territory will pay an additional $13.09 per $100,000 on their home, meaning that a home valued at $300,000 will pay no more than an additional $40 per year.
The funds would provide revenue for advanced life support and ambulance transport services and offset the costs of fire protection services. These costs include:
- Paying firefighter personnel
- Firefighter gear
- Paramedics and other EMS personnel
- Professional training
- Apparatuses (ambulances, firetrucks, boosters, rescue boats, and support vehicles)
- Medical equipment
- Facilities
- Community outreach and education
- Administration
- Other support services
TEXAS
Statewide, voters will decide on 14 proposed Texas constitutional amendments. Several proposed amendments would address taxes by:
- Raising the homestead exemption for homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000
- Creating some tax exemptions for medical equipment and child-care facilities
- Banning lawmakers from imposing "wealth taxes" without voter approval
Other proposed amendments concern funding for:
- Higher education research
- Water infrastructure
- Gas-fueled power plants
- Broadband infrastructure
- Maintenance and creation of state parks
VOTER INFORMATION
For locations, times, and sample ballots, click the following links: