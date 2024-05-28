Ed Young retires as leader of Second Baptist Church

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—Ed Young, the long-serving senior pastor of Houston's Second Baptist Church, announced on Sunday his decision to retire after an impressive 46 years of service.

Second Baptist has seen remarkable growth under his guidance, from a modest 300 members to an astounding weekly attendance of over 80,000 across six campuses, solidifying its position as one of the largest congregations in the nation.

In 1999, Second Baptist opened its West Campus in the Katy area with a 4,500-seat worship center. It also has buildings for educational programs, weddings, funerals, and other events. The West Campus is located at 19449 Katy Freeway between South Fry and Greenhouse roads.

In his remarks at the Sunday morning service, Dr. Young, who will turn 88 in August, expressed gratitude for the journey and his wife Lisa's support. Despite health challenges, Young was ready to embrace whatever God had in store for him, and he hinted that a recent health event may have contributed to his decision.

"About three weeks ago, I thought I was in the red zone," Young said. "I know I'm in the last quarter of my life. But Lisa and I have gone through all kinds of medical things, and amazingly, I stand up here happy and reasonably healthy and ready to serve God, in maybe an added dimension of my life."

Young's first wife, Jo Beth, died in 2017 at 80. They were married for 58 years. After moving to Houston in 1978, she helped her husband shepherd Second Baptist Church for 39 years. They had 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dr. Young remarried in 2020.

Ben Young, their son, will succeed his father as the senior pastor.