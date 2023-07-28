Drainage improvements coming to Y Street

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy City Council approved another flood mitigation project on Monday night.

The city will spend 514,748.00 to improve drainage. The majority of the funding will be used for flood mitigation on Y street between Sanford Street, and Avenue D. The quarter-mile section has a history of flooding.

The project will replace existing storm sewer culverts and add a reinforced concrete storm sewer.

On Par Civil Services was the lowest bidder on the project and was awarded the contract.