Don't Freak Out - Fake Blood, Sound of Gunshots will be simulated at Tompkins H.S. drill

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County and the Katy Independent School District will host a full-scale mock emergency incident at Tompkins High School, and the event will be so big and realistic that they are warning the public not to freak out.

"Should you see road closures, or emergency response vehicles or aircraft, en route to Tompkins High School, there is no need to be alarmed or to contact the campus," a Katy ISD statement says.

The drill is planned for the morning of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Fort Bend County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, local EMS, fire, and law enforcement agencies will all take part, and they plan to make it seem as realistic as possible.

"Residents may hear special audio effects that sound like a weapon being discharged," the statement said. "Additionally, there will be a number of volunteers acting out various roles on site. Volunteer actors may be seen in trauma makeup or situated near fake bodily fluids such as imitation blood."

The goal of this exercise is to test local agencies and the district's emergency response plans, as well as rehearse response operations for all participating entities.