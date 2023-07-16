Doctors heal a father's broken heart making a Katy wedding more memorable

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Tatiana Palza's life was exciting as she planned her wedding in early 2023. She looked forward to a traditional service with all her family and friends in attendance and her 80-year-old father walking her down the aisle, but things quickly became complicated.

Tatiana's father, Jorge Palza, began struggling with back pain during the pandemic. His condition became so painful that he needed surgery in April. He expected a quick procedure would allow him to walk his daughter down the aisle on May 27. Unfortunately, complications led to an additional surgery that prevented him from standing or walking.

Tatiana and her father were both heartbroken.

"I am his only daughter, and I know he always wanted to walk me down the aisle," Tatiana said.

× Expand Memorial Hermann Palza Wedding

After several weeks and little progress, he transitioned from the hospital where the surgery did not go well to the Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital in Katy, where he hoped to learn to stand and walk again.

The pain in Jorge's back was compounded by the prospect of missing his daughter's wedding. Doctors were concerned that the mental trauma created by his disappointment was preventing him from healing physically.

Knowing that Jorge could not attend the wedding, the Memorial Hermann staff made it possible for the wedding to come to him at the rehabilitation facility in Katy. It took a team effort to pull it off and make it a surprise for Jorge.

"My family and friends arranged the service. I worked with the hospital staff to make it all happen," Tatiana said.

× Expand Memorial Hermann Tatiana father was there to see the wedding and take part in the photos following the service.

The morning of the wedding, as part of his physical and occupational therapy, the team helped him shower, shave, and get dressed. Jorge thought it was a routine physical therapy exercise.

"I thought I was going to see my daughter as usual," Jorge said. "Then I got dressed with my suit, and the whole family came; everybody was wearing nice clothes."

When Tatiana arrived in her wedding dress, Jorge knew that the staff was doing more than a typical physical therapy exercise.

"I saw my daughter with her wedding dress, and she looked amazing!"

× Expand Memorial Hermann Tatiana greets her father prior to the wedding.

The memorable wedding ceremony took place in the garden of the hospital. Jorge could not walk but was there in a wheelchair.

"This really helped with my mental health and mood," Jorge said. "I never felt left out."

It was helpful for Tatiana's mood too.

"He could not literally walk me, but we were together on such a wonderful day," Tatiana said. "We not only received God's blessing, but my husband asked my dad for my hand, and that made my dad really happy."

A priest presided over the ceremony as her father and family members watched.

× Expand Memorial Hermann A priest conducted the wedding ceremony at Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital in Katy.

"I am forever thankful to all the Memorial Hermann staff that made this possible and even cried with us," Tatiana said. "Some brides don't have that luxury because their father may no longer be on this earth. However, I am lucky to have my dad with me," Tatiana said. "All my family showed up to make this moment memorable."