David Temple murder defense ends with his son on the stand

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Closing arguments happen Friday, April 21, in the trial of David Temple of Katy, who was twice convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Belinda in their Katy home in 1999.

Temple's first conviction was overturned because a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence. Temple was convicted again, but the jury could not agree on his punishment. So now, a third trial is being held to determine the sentence for his murder conviction.

Temple was having an affair with a woman named Heather Scott. They later married and divorced. Prosecutors say Temple killed his wife to be with Scott. Belinda was eight months pregnant when she and her baby died.

On Thursday, the defense put Temple's son Evan on the stand. Evan Temple was a baby when his mother was shot to death. He has no recollection of her but believes his father did not kill her.

"I don't believe he did it," he told the jury, which caused the trial to momentarily stop and resulted in a rebuke from the judge who did not want opinion portrayed as fact.

"I want my dad out of prison. I lost my dad once. I don't want to lose him again," Evan said. "My father was a big influence even when he wasn't present. He got to write letters, calls maybe three to four times a week," Evan Temple said.

Two weeks of testimony have pitted David Temple's family against Belinda's family, both sitting on opposite sides of the courtroom.

The defense and prosecution will each summarize their cases in closing arguments on Friday. Then the jury will begin deliberations as they decide Temple's punishment.

Should a verdict not be reached by Friday night, jurors will be sequestered at a Houston hotel.