Custom hat creator Two Tarts' Toppers opens at La Centerra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - People who want to stand out at a holiday party by wearing something that another person can't replicate now have a source for the most unique hats in Texas.

Designer Lisa Klaus is an artist who calls hats her "pallet" that she "adorns" or makes more beautiful.

"Every hat tells a story, and every head is a canvas for style," Lisa says.

The La Centerra hat boutique she owns with her husband, Dan, is where everyday elegance and show-stopping costume creations are seamlessly intertwined, promising to make you the center of attention in any crowd.

Customers can buy custom hats previously created by Lisa, or order a custom creation just for them.

Lisa and Dan are trailblazers in the hat scene who have sold their creations at weekend festivals across Texas for the past eight years. Now, Two Tarts' Toppers has a permanent home at La Centerra and will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, December 19, from 4-8 p.m.

"This storefront and grand opening celebration not only marks the culmination of years spent perfecting the art of costuming hats but also unveils an unparalleled selection of everyday hats that redefine fashion trends for men and women," Dan said.

To make this grand opening even more irresistible, they have a 20% off sale on all hats—a perfect opportunity to snag the most unique and stylish gifts for the holiday season.

"Join us for a festive evening as we treat our guests to hors d'oeuvres, spirits, and exclusive Two Tarts' Toppers giveaways," Dan said.

Every attendee can win prizes, including a Ladies Wide Brim Rancher Fedora, a Ladies Bolero, a Men's Fedora, various accessories, and an incredible $200 credit towards a custom collaboration with Lisa.

Two Tarts' Toppers has grown from its roots as a costuming hat shop to become the epicenter of both avant-garde costuming and on-point everyday fashion.

"The new La Centerra location is not just a store; it's a testament to our journey and a warm invitation to our community, old and new, to share in the joy of exceptional headwear," Dan said.

Two Tarts' Toppers is across from Bar Louie and next door to CycleBar at La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy.