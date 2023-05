CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy City Council member Janet Corte was overwhelmingly re-elected Saturday night defeating challenger Cara Bonin.

City of Katy Council Ward A

Janet Corte 85%

Cara Bonin 15%

Ward B Councilman Rory Robertson and At Large Council member Chris Harris had no opponents and were automatically re-elected and their names did not appear on the ballot.

Click here for a more detailed breakdown of the vote.