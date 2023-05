CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy has released the early voting numbers for its only city council race in 2023 and incumbent Janet Court has built a big lead.

City of Katy Council Ward A

Janet Corte 86%

Cara Bonin 14%

The election day totals have not yet been released.