Public Cooling Centers, Shelters, Showers, Bathrooms

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We have updated (5 a.m. July 12) our list of cooling centers, 24-hour shelters and shower facilities.
COOLING CENTERS
KATY AREA
- Mark Chapman YMCA at 1350 Main St., Katy | 5 a.m. to 9 p.m
- Mary Jo Peckham Park, 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Merrell Center cooling bus is available until Sunday, July 14 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
- Weekley Community Center: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ROSENBERG
- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds - Building D | 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471 |Monday - Sunday | 9 AM - 5 PM
- Attack Poverty | 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Monday - Saturday | 9 AM - 5 PM
RICHMOND
- River Pointe Church | 21000 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469. Tuesday, July 9 | 12 PM - 6 PM
SUGAR LAND
- The Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd at I-69, Sugar Land | Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 Southwest Freeway (I-69) Sugar Land, 77479 | 10 a.m to 8 p.m. (WiFi)
MISSOURI CITY
- 1522 Missouri City Dr, Missouri City, TX 77489 | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 3102-3302 Texas Pkwy. Cooling Bus | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Parks and Recreation Center, 2701 Cypress Point | 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Community Center, 1522 Missouri City Drive | 9 am- 9 pm
STAFFORD
- Stafford Civic Center, 1415 Constitution Ave., | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily
MEADOWS PLACE
Sugar Grove Church of Christ, 11600 W. Airport Blvd., Friday, July 12 | 9AM-3PM
FAMILY SHELTERS OPEN 24-7
- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds - Building C | 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Open 24/7
- Attack Poverty, 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Open 24-7
BATHROOM AND SHOWER FACILITIES
Katy: Planet Fitness, 1705 N. Fry Rd.
Rosenberg: Planet Fitness, 5101 Ave. H Ste. 12
Sugar Land: Planet Fitness, 13831 Southwest Fwy.