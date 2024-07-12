Public Cooling Centers, Shelters, Showers, Bathrooms

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We have updated (5 a.m. July 12) our list of cooling centers, 24-hour shelters and shower facilities.

COOLING CENTERS

KATY AREA

Mark Chapman YMCA at 1350 Main St., Katy | 5 a.m. to 9 p.m

Mary Jo Peckham Park, 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy | 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Merrell Center cooling bus is available until Sunday, July 14 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Weekley Community Center: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ROSENBERG

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds - Building D | 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471 |Monday - Sunday | 9 AM - 5 PM

Attack Poverty | 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Monday - Saturday | 9 AM - 5 PM

RICHMOND

River Pointe Church | 21000 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469. Tuesday, July 9 | 12 PM - 6 PM

SUGAR LAND

The Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd at I-69, Sugar Land | Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 Southwest Freeway (I-69) Sugar Land, 77479 | 10 a.m to 8 p.m. (WiFi)

MISSOURI CITY

1522 Missouri City Dr, Missouri City, TX 77489 | 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3102-3302 Texas Pkwy. Cooling Bus | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Center, 2701 Cypress Point | 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Community Center, 1522 Missouri City Drive | 9 am- 9 pm

STAFFORD

Stafford Civic Center, 1415 Constitution Ave., | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily

MEADOWS PLACE

Sugar Grove Church of Christ, 11600 W. Airport Blvd., Friday, July 12 | 9AM-3PM

FAMILY SHELTERS OPEN 24-7

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds - Building C | 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Open 24/7

Attack Poverty, 1908 Avenue E, Rosenberg, TX 77471 | Open 24-7

BATHROOM AND SHOWER FACILITIES

Katy: Planet Fitness, 1705 N. Fry Rd.

Rosenberg: Planet Fitness, 5101 Ave. H Ste. 12

Sugar Land: Planet Fitness, 13831 Southwest Fwy.