Construction related road, ramp and lane closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to ongoing construction projects the following closures have been scheduled on the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway.
Grand Parkway
- July 25 – July 27, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound Fry Rd. entrance ramp will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- July 27, 8:00pm – July 28, 2:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes at Westpark Tollway Toll Gantry will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- July 28, 6:30pm – July 29, 7:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes at Westpark Tollway Toll Gantry will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- July 31 – August 1, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed each day.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.
Westpark Tollway
- July 27 – 29, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound Grand Parkway exit ramp will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- July 27 – 29, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and lane closure detour.
- Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures. This is a long term closure.