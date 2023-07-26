Construction related road, ramp and lane closures in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to ongoing construction projects the following closures have been scheduled on the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway.

Grand Parkway

July 25 – July 27, 9:00pm – 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound Fry Rd. entrance ramp will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

July 27, 8:00pm – July 28, 2:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes at Westpark Tollway Toll Gantry will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.

July 28, 6:30pm – July 29, 7:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes at Westpark Tollway Toll Gantry will have a total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.

July 31 – August 1, 9:00am – 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road from Westpark Tollway to Grand Corner Dr. will have the inside lane closed each day.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway