Construction related Katy road, ramp and lane closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to ongoing construction projects the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated is list of road and ramp closures.
Grand Parkway
- August 14, 7:00pm – August 15, 6:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between 90A and FM1464 will have a full closure overnight. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- August 11 – 13, 9:00pm – 7:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes and frontage roads between Bellaire Blvd. and Fry Rd. will have alternating lanes closures each night.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.
Westpark Tollway
- August 11 – 13, 9:00pm – 7:00am: Westpark Tollway westbound and eastbound main lanes and frontage roads between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Peek Rd. will have alternating lanes closures each night.
- August 14 – 28: Canal Road at Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road will have a long-term full closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.
- August 14 – September 2, 9:00am – 3:00pm (excluding Sundays): Westpark Tollway westbound frontage road between Grand Corner Dr. and Grand Parkway will have the inside land closed each day.
- Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures. This is a long-term closure.