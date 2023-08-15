Construction related Katy road, ramp and lane closures

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to ongoing construction projects the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has updated is list of road and ramp closures.

Grand Parkway

August 14, 7:00pm – August 15, 6:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between 90A and FM1464 will have a full closure overnight. Follow roadway signage and detour.

August 11 – 13, 9:00pm – 7:00am: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound main lanes and frontage roads between Bellaire Blvd. and Fry Rd. will have alternating lanes closures each night.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway