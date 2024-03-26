Construction begins on Second Phase of Katy Boardwalk Apartments

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Less than three years after opening its first phase of multifamily residences in the Katy Boardwalk District, Sueba USA has broken ground on its second phase of “Boardwalk Square,” a luxury, loft-style apartment community in the City of Katy.

The project is off Kingsland Boulevard within walking distance of the 90-acre Katy Boardwalk District lake, nature preserve, and the Katy Mills Mall.

Boardwalk Square will feature 353 residences comprised of twenty-one open-concept floor plans in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. The project will offer several interior loft-style designs.

Apartment unit amenities include nine- to 12-foot ceilings, a chef-inspired kitchen with an under-mount sink and subway tile backsplash, modern lighting fixtures, a stainless steel appliance package, custom kitchen cabinetry with brushed nickel accents, and granite countertops. Plans include bathrooms with custom-framed mirrors, walk-in closets, designer tile and wood-style flooring, and high-efficiency, full-sized washers and dryers.

× Expand Sueba USA Sueba USA has broken ground on its second phase named Boardwalk Square” near the Katy Mills Mall.

Some plans offer a kitchen island with a wine rack, conversational seating, an oversized soaking tub/walk-in shower, a patio, or a balcony.

The second phase of Boardwalk Lofts will range from 496 to 2,088 square feet.

Community amenities include a five-story structured parking garage, two courtyards, and several spaces for remote and hybrid workers, including a co-working lounge with iMac computers, Zoom rooms, and a multimedia executive conference center with a catering kitchen.

Residents will enjoy a Dog Spa, a 24-hour CrossFit-inspired athletic club with interactive cardio equipment, stylish social areas, a Starbucks coffee station, a lap pool with in-water loungers and poolside cabanas, and poolside verandas with outdoor lounge seating, gas grills, and TVs.

Other conveniences include automated package lockers and storage rooms. The gated community also has app-enabled access.

Boardwalk Loft opened in November 2021 and is currently 91-percent leased, according to YardiMatrix and MRI ApartmentData reports.

For more information, go to https://suebausa.com/property/boardwalk-square.