Constable Heap's Deputies connect with kids during Helping Hands Month

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's deputies celebrated Helping Hands Month, where they showcased the duties and responsibilities of first responders.

A deputy recently visited The Goddard School on Barker Cypress Road near Morton Road and connected with the kids in their own environment while teaching them about their duties.

Deputy Andy Hernandez connected with the young boys and girls by reading a captivating book and even allowed them to explore the inside of the Precinct 5 high-water rescue vehicle.

"It was a day filled with learning, laughter, and community support, highlighting the vital role of our dedicated first responders," Pct. 5 said in a social media post.