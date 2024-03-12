Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Five Tips to Prevent Colorectal Cancer

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. March is Colorectal awareness month.

Dr. Hani Zamil, a gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital, shares five tips to help prevent and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Understand Your Risk

Knowing your family history and informing your healthcare provider of any family members who have had colorectal cancer is very important.

“Understanding your family history is crucial,” Zamil said. “Sharing this information with your physician will help in the creation of an individualized screening plan based on your risk.”

Individuals aged 45 and older are at an increased risk, so it's crucial to start regular screenings at this age according to Zamil.

Embrace a Healthy Lifestyle

There are several steps that are helpful in reducing risk according to Zamil.

Maintain a balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables.

Limit red and processed meat consumption, as they may contribute to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Engage in regular physical activity to promote overall health.

Stay Hydrated

“Proper hydration supports digestive health,” Zamil said. “When you’re not hydrated, there’s the potential for toxins to build up in your body and cause digestive issues. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your colon healthy.”

For some people, setting alarms or alerts on your phone as reminders to stay hydrated may be needed.

Quit Smoking

Smoking is linked to an elevated risk of colorectal cancer. Quitting improves overall health and helps reduce risk of cancer.

“Quitting can be tough,” said Zamil. “If you’re having trouble, reach out to your doctor to create a plan that works for you.”

Regular Screenings

“I cannot overstate the importance of regular screenings for colorectal cancer,” said Zamil. “Regular screenings, such as colonoscopies, are essential for colorectal cancer prevention. Detecting cancer early saves lives and gives the best possible outcomes.”

He recommends that men and women schedule regular screenings, such as colonoscopies, to detect and remove precancerous polyps before they develop into cancer. Discussing with your healthcare provider to determine the most suitable screening method for your individual risk profile is also important.

"By incorporating these tips into your lifestyle and being proactive about your colorectal health, you can take significant steps to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer," Zamil emphasized, “Prevention starts with awareness and action. Schedule an appointment with your physician to discuss your risk factors and create a personalized plan for your colorectal health.”