Close Call in Katy as truck nearly drives off flyover ramp

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—There were terrifying moments on Monday for construction workers building the flyover ramp that connects the Westpark Tollway eastbound to Highway 99 north.

During the 9 a.m. hour, a flatbed truck driver came close to driving off the flyover ramp. The truck knocked the rebar to the ground.

"Debris fell and struck a vehicle," said a post on Constable Chad Norvell's Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Facebook page.

It happened above the Westpark Tollway (FM 1093), just west of the Grand Parkway.

While crews worked to pull the truck back onto the ramp the eastbound lanes of FM 1093 were closed to prevent additional debris from striking cars.

There were no injuries but FM 1093 eastbound was close for much of the 9 a.m. hour.