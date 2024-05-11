Utility relocation delaying Clay Road improvements

KATY (Covering Katy News)—Harris County's reconstruction work on Clay Road continues. Some sections are nearing completion, while others require natural gas pipeline relocation, which will cause a two-year delay.

Clay Road at Peek Road

Dan Dmytryshyn, Harris County Precinct 4 director of engineering and construction, said the section of Clay Road between Peek Road and Porter Road is expected to be completed by June. The road will be a four-lane asphalt boulevard with a 14-foot median, paved shoulder, shallow roadside ditches, and storm sewer system.

Clay Road at Porter Road

"There is a traffic signal at Porter Road and Clay Road that is under construction and will be finished in May," Dmytryshyn said. "It will flash red in all four directions until all the roadway is complete."

Work on other sections depends on when the natural gas pipelines are relocated by the companies that own them.

Clay Road between Katy Hockley and Katy Hockley Cut-Off

For the section of Clay Road between Katy Hockley and Katy Hockley Cut-Off, Dmytryshyn said the county expects it to take about two years for the natural gas pipeline relocation and design work to be completed before road construction can begin. Dmytryshyn expects the road construction to take 18 to 24 months once it starts.

"To relocate all that infrastructure takes quite a bit of time," Dmytryshyn said. "Some of those lines are quite significant."

Utility companies Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan, among others, own the natural gas pipelines and are responsible for their relocation.

"They have to ensure the integrity of the pipelines," Dmytryshyn said,

Utility companies have a list of regional projects, and it can take time for Katy's projects to move to the top of their list. Road construction typically begins after the utilities and pipelines are moved.

Dmytryshyn also revealed that the project's funding source still needs to be determined.

"They are a big investment by the county, so we want to make sure of the funding," he said.

Clay Road west of Porter Road

Construction on Clay Road west of Porter is expected to start in the second half of 2025, and Dmytryshyn said it would take 18 to 24 months. He said the county will begin utility relocation this summer. The project will also include a sidewalk for pedestrians along one side of the road.

He said Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, who took office in January 2023, and her team are aware of the area's growth.

"I don't have any statistics on it, and I don't have any hard numbers, but just observationally, it is quite spectacular," he said. “Every time I go out there, there seems to be a new subdivision popping up, but it is quite extensive, and there are growing pains associated with that."

Dmytryshyn said citizens are welcome to call the precinct's community assistance department at 832-927-4444 or email service@hcp4.net with questions or feedback.

"We use a data-driven approach to identifying design infrastructure projects in our precinct, along with community feedback," Dmytryshyn said. "It's really important for us to get that feedback to know that if there is an issue that needs to be addressed."