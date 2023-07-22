City to celebrate Katy Heritage Park's 20th birthday

CITY OF KATY ( Covering Katy News) - Katy Heritage Park is 20 years old, and the City of Katy plans a public celebration of its birthday.

Established in 2003 as a joint project with the City of Katy and the Katy Heritage Society, Heritage Park is best known for its restored historic buildings, beautiful landscaping, the Tradition Bank bandstand pavilion and brick paved patio.

"Join us on July 29th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to celebrate 20 years since the formation of Katy Heritage Park," a post on the city website says. "We will have a scavenger hunt for families as you tour the historic homes."

"Pioneer games" will be on the lawn for kids and adults. Free commemorative cookies and ice-cold water will also be available.

Two collectible Kitty Keller Christmas ornaments will also be on sale before they are available to the public. One ornament honors Katy veterans and the VFW Post. The other ornament pays tribute to the 125-year-old MKT Depot.

Katy Heritage Park is located at 5990 George Bush Dr, Katy, TX 77493