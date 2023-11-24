City says water service interruptions may happen Monday

City of Katy (Covering Katy News) - According to a post on the City's website, water service interruptions are likely in the City of Katy on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

"Cooley Construction will be conducting water utility modifications at the intersection of East 3rd and Drexel, which may interrupt water utility services to residents and commercial businesscits in the surrounding area," the post says.

Affected streets are:

Airline and Drexel south of East 5th

East 5th between Airline and 2nd Opinion Auto

East 4th St.

East 3rd St.

Individuals directly affected will receive a door tag according to the city.

The city says service would be interrupted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if necessary.

If you have an emergency from this work, contact Cooley Construction Project Manager Brian Hekker at 713-444-4793.