City of Katy to remove tree limbs - Here are the rules

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The City of Katy Public Works Department's quarterly tree limb pick up will be from July 1 through July 5, 2024. There will be no pick up on Independence Day.

This services is for people who live in the City of Katy, not the unincorporated areas like Cinco Ranch.

"Please have your limbs out by 7 a.m. to ensure pick up," a social media statement says. The Public Works Street Department will drive each neighborhood daily until all neighborhoods are serviced.

Here are the rules:

Tree limbs must be 2 inches to 6 inches in diameter.

Tree limbs must be at least 6 feet long and no longer than 12 feet.

Limbs should be placed in your yard, by the curb, and NOT in the street/roadway before the first pick up day.

Limbs should not be placed by water meters, gas meters, mailboxes, utility poles, or hydrants.

The post says that during the tree limb pick up, the city will not remove household garbage, furniture, scrap metal, appliances, automotive parts, debris, rubbish, or building materials.

For large tree trunks and wood that is stove length, call the G.O. Weiss Landfill at 281-492-2558.

During regular trash days, Texas Pride will pick up brush tied in bundles that is less than 2 inches in diameter, no longer than 4 feet, and 40 pounds.

Questions: Contact Public Works at publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com or 281-391-4820.