City of Katy rescinds water conservation orders

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Water conservation measures are no longer in effect in the City of Katy following two days of rain.

"After meeting with ARKK Engineers and City Officials, and upon the recommendation from our City Engineer, David W. Kasper, P.E., Mayor William H. "Dusty" Thiele determined all criteria have been met to deactivate the Drought Contingency Plan at this time and revert to normal non-drought water use conditions," a press release said. "We are happy about the recent rainfall, milder temperatures, and the reduction in water usage that has allowed us to remove the restrictions."

The city is still asking citizens, businesses, and HOAs to continue to use their best efforts to conserve water.