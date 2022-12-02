Mayor Thiele and Santa light Katy's Christmas Tree

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Mayor Dusty Thiele led the 50th annual City of Katy Christmas Tree lighting Thursday night in front of Katy City Hall as Santa stood by his side.

City of Katy/Facebook With Santa at his side, Mayor Dusty Thiele lights the city's Christmas Tree on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

The tradition started in 1972. However, it was Thiele's first time leading the ceremony, as he has been Mayor for less than a year.

"This is a time to think of those less fortunate than ourselves," Thiele said. "May the lighting of this Christmas Tree provide hope for those in need."

Theile could not resist a reference to tonight's high school football playoff game at NRG Stadium between the Katy Tigers and the King High School Panthers of the Sheldon Independent School District.

"If you notice, City Hall is illuminated in red lights in honor of the Katy Tigers," he said.

Mrs. Clause stepped up to the microphone and read Twas the Night Before Christmas before Santa arrived on his sleigh, perched atop a Katy fire truck.

It took a couple of minutes for him to step down from the truck and greet those in attendance. The anticipation caused children to begin chanting. "Santa, Santa, Santa!"

Old St. Nick was brief in his remarks.

"Let's get this show on the road," he said before Mayor Thiele led the countdown for the tree lighting.

The tree will be illuminated each night through the Christmas season. It is in front of City Hall, located at 901 Avenue C.