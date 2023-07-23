City of Katy implements State II water restrictions

KATY, TX (City of Katy) - Due to extreme heat, the City of Katy is implementing Stage II Water Restrictions with a goal of reducing usage by 10 percent.

Stage II water restrictions are implemented when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 80 percent of water well pumpage for three consecutive days.

The City of Katy residents are asked to do the following:

Wait until the current drought or emergency has passed before adding additional landscaping

Reduce watering and irrigation of landscaping to three times per week between 7 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Reduce water usage for power washing of buildings, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas

Stage II also requires the city government to do the following:

Halt nonessential water usage, including street cleaning, vehicle washing, and operation of ornamental fountains

Limit hydrant flushing, flushing gutters, or allowing water to run or accumulate in any street.

These restrictions apply to City of Katy residents only. Most people with a Katy mailing address do not live in the City of Katy but in unincorporated Harris, Fort Bend, or Waller counties. This link will help you determine if you live in the City or an unincorporated area.

For more information, contact the City of Katy Public Works Department at 281-391-4820 or by email at publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.