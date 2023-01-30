City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April.

Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.

"Please be aware of traffic control devices and use caution while navigating through this area," a statement from the City of Katy said.

Aranda Brothers Construction will reconstruct the street pavement, bridge, driveways, sidewalks, and storm sewer inlets.

For any questions or concerns, call Aranda Brothers Construction Project Manager at 281-506-8680.